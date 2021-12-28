Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Betty White shares her secrets for a long, happy life ahead of centennial birthday

Comedy legend Betty White told People magazine she tries to always find the positive in any...
Comedy legend Betty White told People magazine she tries to always find the positive in any situation.(People Magazine)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The loveable Betty White is sharing her secrets to a happy life ahead of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

The comedy legend told People magazine she tries to always find the positive in any situation.

She says she was born “a cockeyed optimist” and gets it from her mom.

White also joked that she avoids eating anything green.

She has had a long career in Hollywood, with roles in the “Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls,” and “Hot in Cleveland.”

But now, the animal advocate enjoys completing crossword puzzles and watching golf at her home in Los Angeles.

Her famous friends, like Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds and Ted Danson, all praise White for her humor and kindness.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

omicron variant
Omicron variant comes with shift in symptoms
Police ID victims in Christmas morning shooting on I-40
Police identify men killed in I-40 shooting on Christmas Day
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County road searching for the plane crash Sunday night.
2 killed in Arkansas plane crash
Shelby County Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
Shelby County mass testing sites reopen after Christmas holiday weekend

Latest News

People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt
FILE - Proud Boys members Zachary Rehl, left, and Ethan Nordean, right, walk toward the U.S....
Judge refuses to dismiss alleged Proud Boys leaders’ charges
Workers in the healthcare and airline industries are criticizing the CDC's decision to change...
CDC's new isolation guidance gains criticism
Amanda Henry is facing federal charges for assaulting two crew members during a spirit airlines...
Tennessee woman faces federal charges after air rage incident