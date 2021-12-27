Two shot on South Highland Street
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on South Highland Street Monday afternoon.
Police say two people were found shot, one man and one woman. Bother were taken to the hospital, the man in non-critical condition and the woman in critical condition.
Officers say they have one man in custody in this ongoing investigation.
