Two shot on South Highland Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on South Highland Street Monday afternoon.

Police say two people were found shot, one man and one woman. Bother were taken to the hospital, the man in non-critical condition and the woman in critical condition.

Officers say they have one man in custody in this ongoing investigation.

At 12:26 pm today, Officers made the scene of a shooting at 1056 South Highland where a male and a female had been shot. Both were transported to ROH, the male is non-critical and the female critical. Officers have a male in custody on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.