Two shot on South Highland Street
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on South Highland Street Monday afternoon.

Police say two people were found shot, one man and one woman. Bother were taken to the hospital, the man in non-critical condition and the woman in critical condition.

Officers say they have one man in custody in this ongoing investigation.

