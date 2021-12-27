Advertise with Us
Tigers’ Dykes heading to Hula Bowl
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At least one other Tiger will get his season extended.

Sr. tight end Sean Dykes receives an invitation to play in the Hula Bowl College All Star Game.

Sounds appropriate, doesn’t it?

Dykes, who’s expected to play more of an H back role as a professional, caught 128 passes for more than 18 hundred yards and 19.

Touchdowns during his Tiger Career.

The Hula Bowl is set for January 15 in Orlando, Florida.

Former Tigers wide receiver Calvin Austin and offensive lineman Dylan Parham will play in the Sr. Bowl College All Star Game in February.

