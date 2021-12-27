Shelby County mass testing sites reopen after Christmas holiday weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County’s mass COVID-19 testing sites reopen Monday after the holiday weekend.

All drive-thru testing sites in the county closed at noon Christmas Eve and remained closed through the weekend. Anyone who was symptomatic or exposed to the virus was urged to stay home and isolate.

SEE A LIST OF SHELBY COUNTY TESTING SITES

The health department’s offices and clinics are closed Monday but reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The health department will not provide updated COVID-19 numbers Monday.

On Friday, the health department reported 1,288 new cases -- the highest daily increase in Shelby County in months. This does not include results of at-home tests.

Health department data shows 4,702 active cases as of Friday with 1,195 among children.

See more COVID-19 data from the Shelby County Health Department

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.