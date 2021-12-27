Shelby County Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Shelby County continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, a Shelby County commissioner has tested positive for the virus.

Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer announced on Twitter that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Late last night, I tested positive for COVID. As someone with asthma, I am glad that I’m vaccinated and boosted or I would be having a worse time than I am. I will quarantine for 10 days and continue to mask and social distance afterwards. Please take care of yourself and others. — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) December 27, 2021

Sawyer said with her asthma, she is thankful that she got the vaccine and booster shot.

Health department data shows 4,702 active cases as of Friday with 1,195 among children.

