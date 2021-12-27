Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shelby County Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

(Tami Sawyer)
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Shelby County continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, a Shelby County commissioner has tested positive for the virus.

Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer announced on Twitter that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sawyer said with her asthma, she is thankful that she got the vaccine and booster shot.

Health department data shows 4,702 active cases as of Friday with 1,195 among children.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Actresses Candace Rice and Carrie Bernans, Memphis natives, held their 4th annual Operation:...
Memphis actresses gift 150 kids Christmas shopping spree
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
Memphis Police Department
Memphis struggles to find police recruits as violence soars
12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Orange Mound resident blames weak gun laws for uptick in Memphis violence
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County Road searching for a plane crash.
First responders on scene of plane crash in Arkansas

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 7K cases reported over long Christmas weekend
One shot at Jackson Avenue and Alaska Street
One shot at Jackson Avenue and Alaska Street
Shelby County mass testing sites reopen after Christmas holiday weekend
Memphis Police Department struggling to hire enough officers
Memphis Police Department struggling to hire enough officers