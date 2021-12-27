Shelby County Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Shelby County continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, a Shelby County commissioner has tested positive for the virus.
Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer announced on Twitter that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Sawyer said with her asthma, she is thankful that she got the vaccine and booster shot.
Health department data shows 4,702 active cases as of Friday with 1,195 among children.
