Police identify men killed in I-40 shooting on Christmas Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police identified two people Monday who were found shot to death Christmas Day.
Officers initially responded to a crash on I-40 near Chelsea Avenue just before 2 a.m. Saturday. They found two men shot multiple times inside a silver 2013 Honda Accord.
The men were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a female was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Late Sunday night, police identified the men as Donte Smith and Derick King.
Police are still trying to develop suspects in the shooting. No arrests have been made.
This was one of several shootings on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day that left multiple people dead, including a 12-year-old boy who was shot in Orange Mound.
Anyone with information should call the Homicide Bureau of Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or submit a tip at crimestopmem.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.