Police identify men killed in I-40 shooting on Christmas Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police identified two people Monday who were found shot to death Christmas Day.

Officers initially responded to a crash on I-40 near Chelsea Avenue just before 2 a.m. Saturday. They found two men shot multiple times inside a silver 2013 Honda Accord.

At 1:52 am this morning, officers made the scene of a shooting at I-40W/Chelsea. Two males were pronounced deceased on the scene and one female was xported to Methodist critical. There is no suspect information. The investigation is ongoing. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 25, 2021

The men were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a female was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Late Sunday night, police identified the men as Donte Smith and Derick King.

Police are still trying to develop suspects in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Information on Homicide I/40 West and Chelsea Avenue Report #2112009925ME MEMPHIS, TN – On December 25, 2021, at... Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Sunday, December 26, 2021

This was one of several shootings on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day that left multiple people dead, including a 12-year-old boy who was shot in Orange Mound.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Bureau of Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or submit a tip at crimestopmem.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

