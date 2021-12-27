One shot at Jackson Avenue and Alaska Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Jackson Avenue and Alaska Street Monday morning.

Police say one man was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is reportedly driving a black four-door.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528 CASH.

At 4:48 am this morning, officers responded to a shooting at Jackson and Alaska where they located a male shooting victim. The victim was xported to ROH critical. Suspect will be a black male driving a black 4dr. The investigation is ongoing. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 27, 2021

