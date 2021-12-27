One shot at Jackson Avenue and Alaska Street
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Jackson Avenue and Alaska Street Monday morning.
Police say one man was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The suspect is reportedly driving a black four-door.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528 CASH.
