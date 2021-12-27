Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

New artwork unveiled at Regional One Health in Memphis

New artwork unveiled at Regional One Health in Memphis
New artwork unveiled at Regional One Health in Memphis(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Regional One was honored with new artwork dedicated to the life-saving work done at the hospital.

The new art by Memphis artist Danny Broadway was unveiled Monday.

Broadway says the artwork was inspired by the treatment his family received at Regional One. Last year, his wife Gia was a patient at Regional One for more than a month after a crash left her seriously injured.

Broadway says the hard work and encouragement of the staff was great peace of mind during the tough recovery.

Regional One Health offers services to those in West Tennessee, East Arkansas, and North Mississippi. The health care system has centers focused on trauma, burns, neonatal intensive care, and high-risk childbirth.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County road searching for the plane crash Sunday night.
2 killed in Arkansas plane crash
Actresses Candace Rice and Carrie Bernans, Memphis natives, held their 4th annual Operation:...
Memphis actresses gift 150 kids Christmas shopping spree
Police ID victims in Christmas morning shooting on I-40
Police identify men killed in I-40 shooting on Christmas Day
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
Memphis Police Department
Memphis struggles to find police recruits as violence soars

Latest News

COVID-19 testing line in Shelby County
Long lines at COVID-19 testing sites in Shelby County
Trumann tornado damage
Much needed disaster relief continues to pour into Arkansas
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 testing surge leads to long lines
COVID-19 testing surge leads to long lines