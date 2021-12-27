New artwork unveiled at Regional One Health in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Regional One was honored with new artwork dedicated to the life-saving work done at the hospital.

The new art by Memphis artist Danny Broadway was unveiled Monday.

Broadway says the artwork was inspired by the treatment his family received at Regional One. Last year, his wife Gia was a patient at Regional One for more than a month after a crash left her seriously injured.

Broadway says the hard work and encouragement of the staff was great peace of mind during the tough recovery.

Regional One Health offers services to those in West Tennessee, East Arkansas, and North Mississippi. The health care system has centers focused on trauma, burns, neonatal intensive care, and high-risk childbirth.

