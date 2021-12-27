Advertise with Us
Memphis Americans winners in their indoor soccer debut

Memphis Americans winners in their indoor soccer debut
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new Memphis American’s kick off their inaugural season in the National Indoor Soccer League this afternoon at the Landers Center down in Southaven.

It’s a league that promised fast paced action with both men’s and women’s teams for a double-header game day experience.

First up, the men’s game against the Columbus Rapids, and it doesn’t disappoint.

After taking a 3-Nil lead at the half, add 3-more goals in the second.

The Americans go on to win it in a shutout.

Final Score 6-Nil.

On the women’s side, no shutout for the ladies, but a lot more scoring.

This one also goes in favor of the home team with the Americans winning it 10-2.

The next home double-header men and women is coming up Thursday against the Rome Gladiators at the Lander Center in Southaven.

