Memphis Americans winners in their indoor soccer debut

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new Memphis American’s kick off their inaugural season in the National Indoor Soccer League this afternoon at the Landers Center down in Southaven.

It’s a league that promised fast paced action with both men’s and women’s teams for a double-header game day experience.

First up, the men’s game against the Columbus Rapids, and it doesn’t disappoint.

After taking a 3-Nil lead at the half, add 3-more goals in the second.

The Americans go on to win it in a shutout.

Final Score 6-Nil.

On the women’s side, no shutout for the ladies, but a lot more scoring.

This one also goes in favor of the home team with the Americans winning it 10-2.

The next home double-header men and women is coming up Thursday against the Rome Gladiators at the Lander Center in Southaven.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.