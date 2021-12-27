Man arrested in Cedar Creek Apartments shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting at the Cedar Creek Apartments on Steve Road Friday night.

According to the affidavit, Eric Alao-Alvarez was seen on surveillance video exiting an apartment with a handgun and walking into the parking lot with two others. He fired multiple shots at cars parked in the lot before going back into the apartment.

Later, Alao-Alvarez went back out into the parking lot and approached a 2012 Kia Sorento driven by Juan Castillo. Castillo stopped the car, exited and stepped away from the driver’s side door. Alao-Alvarez then reportedly fired sever shots, hitting Castillo, before driving away in the 2012 Kia Sorento.

When police arrived on the scene they found Castillo shot and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.

Police found Castillo’s car crashed into a light pole later that night with the 9mm Smith and Wsson used by Alao-Alvarez and Castillo’s ID inside.

