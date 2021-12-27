Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man arrested in Cedar Creek Apartments shooting

Eric Alao-Alvarez arrested in Cedar Creek shooting
Eric Alao-Alvarez arrested in Cedar Creek shooting(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting at the Cedar Creek Apartments on Steve Road Friday night.

According to the affidavit, Eric Alao-Alvarez was seen on surveillance video exiting an apartment with a handgun and walking into the parking lot with two others. He fired multiple shots at cars parked in the lot before going back into the apartment.

Later, Alao-Alvarez went back out into the parking lot and approached a 2012 Kia Sorento driven by Juan Castillo. Castillo stopped the car, exited and stepped away from the driver’s side door. Alao-Alvarez then reportedly fired sever shots, hitting Castillo, before driving away in the 2012 Kia Sorento.

When police arrived on the scene they found Castillo shot and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.

Police found Castillo’s car crashed into a light pole later that night with the 9mm Smith and Wsson used by Alao-Alvarez and Castillo’s ID inside.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Actresses Candace Rice and Carrie Bernans, Memphis natives, held their 4th annual Operation:...
Memphis actresses gift 150 kids Christmas shopping spree
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
Memphis Police Department
Memphis struggles to find police recruits as violence soars
12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Orange Mound resident blames weak gun laws for uptick in Memphis violence
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County road searching for the plane crash Sunday night.
2 killed in Arkansas plane crash

Latest News

U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
Two shot on South Highland Street
Two shot on South Highland Street
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 7K cases reported over long Christmas weekend