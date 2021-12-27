Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Kellogg’s workers return to work with new benefits after 11-week strike

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kellogg’s workers return to work Monday after nearly three months striking for better benefits.

Last week, the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union ratified a new labor agreement that took 11 weeks to reach. The new contract includes cost of living wage adjustments for all employees and provides a graduation rate giving workers the chance to reach the pay rate of a six-plus-year employee.

Local BCTGM leadership calls the deal “a good thing for new employees.”

“That will allow people to actually make the same amount of money as a regular, full-time, legacy employee at Kellogg’s, so this is more of a guarantee,” said Kevin Bradshaw, vice president of the local BCTGM Union chapter. “We were fighting for guarantees, and this is a guarantee.”

The company said the new contract provides immediate wage increases and enhanced benefits for all.

The Memphis Kellogg’s plant produces 85 percent of the world’s Corn Flakes, Frosted Flakes and Rice Krispies. In addition to Memphis, workers were on strike at plants in Michigan, Nebraska and Pennsylvania.

Kellogg’s had been under fire for threatening to permanently replace striking workers after negotiations stalled and several tentative contracts were voted down by the union. The company released a statement last week, saying it was looking forward to employees returning to work.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Actresses Candace Rice and Carrie Bernans, Memphis natives, held their 4th annual Operation:...
Memphis actresses gift 150 kids Christmas shopping spree
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Orange Mound resident blames weak gun laws for uptick in Memphis violence
marijuana
Police: Laced marijuana sends multiple people to the hospital
Memphis Police Department
Memphis struggles to find police recruits as violence soars

Latest News

Shelby County mass testing sites reopen after Christmas holiday weekend
Memphis Police Department struggling to hire enough officers
Memphis Police Department struggling to hire enough officers
Kellogg's workers return to work after 11-week strike
Kellogg's workers return to work after 11-week strike
Police ID victims in Christmas morning shooting on I-40
Police ID victims in Christmas morning shooting on I-40