Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Heavy rain and strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Storm Predicition Center has placed most of west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas in the Mid-South under a marginal risk (category 1 out of 5) and most of north Mississippi and southern sections of Hardeman and McNairy Counties in west Tennessee under a slight risk (2 out of 5). The main threats will be strong gusty wind and heavy rain within any stronger storms that may develop but we can’t rule out an isolated tornado or hail, although the threat is low.

Severe weather risk for the Mid-South
Severe weather risk for the Mid-South(SPC)

A Marginal Risk (1/5) means that widespread severe weather is not anticipated, but there could be a few isolated severe storms. A Slight Risk (2/5) means that widespread severe weather is not anticipated, but there could be a few isolated intense severe storms.

There are a total of five Severe Weather Risk Categories
There are a total of five Severe Weather Risk Categories(NWS)

Impacts: A few storms could reach severe limits but the main threat will be strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall. The severe weather potential overall is a 2 out of 5 and the tornado and hail threat is low. Low doesn’t mean zero, so the First Alert Weather team will be monitoring.

Severe outlook
Severe outlook(WMC First Alert Wx)

Timing: A few showers are possible early Wednesday from west to east but the main timing for stronger storms will be from 1 pm to 7 pm.

Long range futurecast
Long range futurecast(WMC First Alert Weather)

HAVE A WAY TO GET ALERTS!

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County road searching for the plane crash Sunday night.
2 killed in Arkansas plane crash
Actresses Candace Rice and Carrie Bernans, Memphis natives, held their 4th annual Operation:...
Memphis actresses gift 150 kids Christmas shopping spree
Police ID victims in Christmas morning shooting on I-40
Police identify men killed in I-40 shooting on Christmas Day
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
Memphis Police Department
Memphis struggles to find police recruits as violence soars

Latest News

Clouds and warm temps will persist. Light showers possible this afternoon and through Tuesday
Cloudy and warm with chances of rain & strong thunderstorms by midweek
A flag hangs from a tree as two women carry items recovered from tornado wreckage Sunday, Dec....
Breakdown: Why December Tornadoes aren’t rare & not usually very strong
Clouds and warm temps will persist. Light showers possible this afternoon and through Tuesday
Monday middy weather - First Alert Meteorologist Sagay Galindo
BB
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather - 12/27