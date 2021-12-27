Heavy rain and strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Storm Predicition Center has placed most of west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas in the Mid-South under a marginal risk (category 1 out of 5) and most of north Mississippi and southern sections of Hardeman and McNairy Counties in west Tennessee under a slight risk (2 out of 5). The main threats will be strong gusty wind and heavy rain within any stronger storms that may develop but we can’t rule out an isolated tornado or hail, although the threat is low.

Severe weather risk for the Mid-South (SPC)

A Marginal Risk (1/5) means that widespread severe weather is not anticipated, but there could be a few isolated severe storms. A Slight Risk (2/5) means that widespread severe weather is not anticipated, but there could be a few isolated intense severe storms.

There are a total of five Severe Weather Risk Categories (NWS)

Impacts: A few storms could reach severe limits but the main threat will be strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall. The severe weather potential overall is a 2 out of 5 and the tornado and hail threat is low. Low doesn’t mean zero, so the First Alert Weather team will be monitoring.

Severe outlook (WMC First Alert Wx)

Timing: A few showers are possible early Wednesday from west to east but the main timing for stronger storms will be from 1 pm to 7 pm.

Long range futurecast (WMC First Alert Weather)

HAVE A WAY TO GET ALERTS!

