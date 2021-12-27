Grizzlies break 3 game losing streak with win at Kings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You could excuse the Memphis Grizzlies if it were kind of hard to get them in the Christmas Spirit tonight.

First, they’re away from home at Sacramento and trying to break a 3 game losing streak.

Second, they get news just before the game two of their top defensive guards, Dillon Brooks and DeAnthony Melton, are ruled out of the game because of health and safety protocols because on this virus that won’t go away.

Then to the Golden One Center in Sacramento, where the Griz numbers are so low, they have to sign 2-G Leaguers under the NBA’s Hardship clause just to have enough players to make a full roster.

The Kings come out strong early on, taking full advantage of the Grizzlies misery.

Tyrese Hamilton and Harrison Barnes take turns strafing the Griz defense for 30 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Memphis down as much as 7 before the Bear wakes up, and Wake up he does.

Grizzlies down only one at the Break, then absolutely takes over in the third quarter.

Desmond Bane starts dropping 3′s.

He hits 4-6 and leads Memphis with 28 points, one off his career high.

Ja Morant working his way back into shape after the knee injury, doing what he does: 18 points, 9 Assists and 7 Rebounds.

John Konchar getting his first start due to all the injuries, comes through with his first career double, 11 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and a block.

Jeran Jackson Jr. adds 21 as the Grizzlies blow out the Kings.

Final 127-102.

The Grizzlies, now 20-14, next play at the Phoenix Suns Monday night.

