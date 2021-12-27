Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Grizzlies break 3 game losing streak with win at Kings

Grizzlies break 3 game losing streak with win at Kings
Grizzlies break 3 game losing streak with win at Kings
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You could excuse the Memphis Grizzlies if it were kind of hard to get them in the Christmas Spirit tonight.

First, they’re away from home at Sacramento and trying to break a 3 game losing streak.

Second, they get news just before the game two of their top defensive guards, Dillon Brooks and DeAnthony Melton, are ruled out of the game because of health and safety protocols because on this virus that won’t go away.

Then to the Golden One Center in Sacramento, where the Griz numbers are so low, they have to sign 2-G Leaguers under the NBA’s Hardship clause just to have enough players to make a full roster.

The Kings come out strong early on, taking full advantage of the Grizzlies misery.

Tyrese Hamilton and Harrison Barnes take turns strafing the Griz defense for 30 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Memphis down as much as 7 before the Bear wakes up, and Wake up he does.

Grizzlies down only one at the Break, then absolutely takes over in the third quarter.

Desmond Bane starts dropping 3′s.

He hits 4-6 and leads Memphis with 28 points, one off his career high.

Ja Morant working his way back into shape after the knee injury, doing what he does: 18 points, 9 Assists and 7 Rebounds.

John Konchar getting his first start due to all the injuries, comes through with his first career double, 11 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and a block.

Jeran Jackson Jr. adds 21 as the Grizzlies blow out the Kings.

Final 127-102.

The Grizzlies, now 20-14, next play at the Phoenix Suns Monday night.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Actresses Candace Rice and Carrie Bernans, Memphis natives, held their 4th annual Operation:...
Memphis actresses gift 150 kids Christmas shopping spree
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Orange Mound resident blames weak gun laws for uptick in Memphis violence
Memphis Police Department
Memphis struggles to find police recruits as violence soars
marijuana
Police: Laced marijuana sends multiple people to the hospital

Latest News

Tigers’ Dykes heading to Hula Bowl
Tigers’ Dykes heading to Hula Bowl
Memphis Americans winners in their indoor soccer debut
Memphis Americans winners in their indoor soccer debut
Texas Tech (6-6) will face Coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State (7-5) in the 63rd AutoZone...
Expectations high for 63rd Autozone Liberty Bowl
Memphis Tigers named winners of Hawaii Bowl after game gets canceled
Memphis Tigers take home the trophy after bowl game cancelled