Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Gas prices down slightly

Mississippi gas prices have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, but are $1.02 a...
Mississippi gas prices have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, but are $1.02 a gallon higher than a year ago.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTOK) - Mississippi gas prices have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.92 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,014 stations in Mississippi. Gas prices in the state are 10.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.02 a gallon higher than a year ago.

Prices in Mississippi range from $2.54 a gallon to $3.29 a gallon. Alabama’s average is $2.97 a gallon for regular unleaded.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25 a gallon. The national average is down 14 cents per gallon from a month ago and is $1.01 a gallon higher than a year ago.

DeHaan said gas prices are likely to jump in the Great Lakes due to a behavior called price cycling, caused by a rise in the wholesale price of gasoline against a backdrop of prices in the region that have now fallen under replacement cost. He said this will trigger a likely jump in gas prices in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Kentucky very soon. Track prices here.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County road searching for the plane crash Sunday night.
2 killed in Arkansas plane crash
Police ID victims in Christmas morning shooting on I-40
Police identify men killed in I-40 shooting on Christmas Day
Actresses Candace Rice and Carrie Bernans, Memphis natives, held their 4th annual Operation:...
Memphis actresses gift 150 kids Christmas shopping spree
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
Shelby County Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Long lines at COVID-19 testing sites in Shelby County
Long lines at COVID-19 testing sites in Shelby County
Kickoff for Liberty Bowl underway with parade and pep rally
Kickoff for Liberty Bowl underway with parade and pep rally
West Memphis mayor announces promotions within police department
West Memphis mayor announces promotions within police department
New CDC recommendations on COVID-19 quarantine period get mixed reviews from medical professionals
Mighty Lights will haev special display for the new year
Mighty Lights will have special display for the new year