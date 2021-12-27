Gas prices down slightly

(WTOK) - Mississippi gas prices have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.92 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,014 stations in Mississippi. Gas prices in the state are 10.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.02 a gallon higher than a year ago.

Prices in Mississippi range from $2.54 a gallon to $3.29 a gallon. Alabama’s average is $2.97 a gallon for regular unleaded.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25 a gallon. The national average is down 14 cents per gallon from a month ago and is $1.01 a gallon higher than a year ago.

“Nearly every state saw average gasoline prices decline last week as millions of Americans took to the road for holiday travel, with the national average now nearly 20 cents per gallon lower than in early November. While the fall in prices is welcomed, we set an ugly new record for the holiday; it was the most expensive Christmas Day we’ve ever seen by two tenths of a penny.”

DeHaan said gas prices are likely to jump in the Great Lakes due to a behavior called price cycling, caused by a rise in the wholesale price of gasoline against a backdrop of prices in the region that have now fallen under replacement cost. He said this will trigger a likely jump in gas prices in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Kentucky very soon. Track prices here.

