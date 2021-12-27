First Alert to an active weather pattern through weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain cloudy with a few sprinkles or stray shower this evening. Temperatures will hold in the 60s.

TONIGHT: More clouds and a few showers possible. Lows will remain in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Continued cloudy but windy with a chance of a few showers. Highs will reach the mid 70s. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts over 30. It will stay cloudy Tuesday night with a stray shower and lows in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY STORMS: A weather system will move through Wednesday with rain and thunderstorms. A few storms could reach severe limits with strong damaging wind as the main threat. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with lows in the mid 50s.

LATE WEEK: We will finally some sunshine on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Showers will move back in on Friday night, but it shouldn’t have a big impact on New Year’s Eve plans.

WEEKEND STORMS AND COLD AIR: Rain and storms will be possible on Saturday with the passage of a cold front. Some strong storms will be possible and we are monitoring the severe potential. Highs on Saturday will climb into the upper 60s and lows will tumble into the low 30s by Sunday morning. A few lingering showers will be possible on Sunday. With cold air pushing in with the moisture, there could be a mix of rain and snow Sunday morning. Temperatures could stay in the 30s all day Sunday.

