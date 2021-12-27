Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Fauci: US should consider vaccination mandate for domestic travel

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Monday that the U.S. should “seriously” consider a vaccination mandate for domestic travel.

Speaking to MSNBC, Fauci, who serves as President Joe Biden’s chief science adviser on the COVID-19 response, said: “When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated.”

The U.S. currently mandates that most foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but has not instituted one for domestic travel.

The administration has at times considered a domestic vaccination requirement, or one requiring either vaccination or proof of a negative test, but two officials said Biden’s science advisers have yet to formally make the recommendation to the president.

The officials noted they have not been eager to mandate vaccination for domestic air travel because they expected it to immediately face legal challenges, mitigating its potential effectiveness as a tool to drive up vaccinations.

Biden’s employer vaccination requirements have been mired in legal wrangling, with the Supreme Court set to hear arguments in early January in cases seeking to overturn them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actresses Candace Rice and Carrie Bernans, Memphis natives, held their 4th annual Operation:...
Memphis actresses gift 150 kids Christmas shopping spree
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
Memphis Police Department
Memphis struggles to find police recruits as violence soars
12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Orange Mound resident blames weak gun laws for uptick in Memphis violence
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County Road searching for a plane crash.
First responders on scene of plane crash in Arkansas

Latest News

Lovejoy’s research brought him to the Amazon in the 1960s and he became a passionate advocate...
Thomas Lovejoy, biologist who championed biodiversity, dies
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 7K cases reported over long Christmas weekend
Shelby County Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. auto safety regulators have stepped up a series of investigations into multiple engine...
US steps up probe into Hyundai-Kia engine failures and fires