Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent story that focuses on how the pandemic has impacted the Memphis Grizzlies and what that could mean for the city of Memphis and Shelby County who have leasing agreement with the franchise.

“Written into the Grizzlies lease on the FedEx Forum, which is owned by both governments, the Grizzlies after the 15th season at FedEx Forum, which I believe we are now in the 18th season at FedEx Forum, can terminate the lease early if the two local governments or someone stepping in for them fail to make up any shortfall in season ticket sales, suite sales, or just general attendance,” Hardiman said. “So now, we’re three years in the COVID-19 pandemic and what I reported last week is the city of Memphis and Shelby County are close to a deal with the Grizzlies at to what that shortfall will be and how much public money is going to essentially keep the Grizzlies in Memphis. And I’m not saying that the Grizzlies are picking up and walking out the door. I am not reporting that. I am reporting simply that the public money that is required to keep the Grizzlies in Memphis is about to come to the table”

