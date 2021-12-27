Clouds linger for next few days, rain chances increasing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s cloudy this morning, but it will remain dry until late afternoon. A few spotty showers will be possible this afternoon and evening. Even with clouds, high temperatures will reach the lower 70s this afternoon. It will be windy with southwest gusts up to 30 mph. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 60s tonight.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers, highs again in the mid 70s, and lows in the mid 60s. A weather system will arrive on Wednesday, so it will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with lows in the upper 40s. We will finally see more sunshine on Thursday with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s. Showers will move back in on Friday night, but it shouldn’t have a big impact on New Year’s Eve plans.

NEXT WEEKEND: Rain and storms will be possible on Saturday with the passage of a cold front. Some strong storms will be possible and we are monitoring the severe potential. Highs on Saturday will climb into the upper 60s and lows will tumble into the low 30s Saturday night. A few lingering showers will be possible on Sunday. With cold air pushing in with the moisture, there could be a mix of rain and snow in eastern Arkansas on Sunday morning. High temperatures will only reach the lower 40s Sunday.

