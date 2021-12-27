Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 22 Dec

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Dual Masters for Mother-Daughter Duo

Dorothy and Ashley Simien | MHA/MHI, Southern Illinois University

Hand-Fired Pottery

Senior Living & Holiday Visits

Chris Harper | Vice President of Communications for Opus - East Memphis | arborcompany.com

End-of-the-Year Wealth Management

Kevin D. Kimery | President & CEO of Kimery Wealth Management | kimerywealth.com

Cold Water Winter Fishing

Holiday Cocktail Recipes

Hunter Coleman | Bartender at Bari Ristorante e Enoteca | barimemphis.com

Winter Car Care

Lauren Fix | The Car Coach | carcoachreports.com

Living with Phenylketonuria (PKU)

Barbara K Burton, MD | Professor of Pediatrics at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine | pku.com

Hunter | Diagnosed with Phenylketonuria (PKU) at a Few Days Old

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Actresses Candace Rice and Carrie Bernans, Memphis natives, held their 4th annual Operation:...
Memphis actresses gift 150 kids Christmas shopping spree
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
Memphis Police Department
Memphis struggles to find police recruits as violence soars
12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Orange Mound resident blames weak gun laws for uptick in Memphis violence
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County Road searching for a plane crash.
First responders on scene of plane crash in Arkansas

Latest News

Middle School Teacher & Students Donate Over 1,000 Toys
Bluff City Life: Thursday, 23 Dec
Tom Lee Park Transformation
Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 21 Dec
Food & Fellowship
Bluff City Life: Monday, 20 Dec
Celebrating 100 Years of the BLVD pt. 1
Bluff City Life: Friday, 17 Dec