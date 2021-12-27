Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 22 Dec
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Dual Masters for Mother-Daughter Duo
Dorothy and Ashley Simien | MHA/MHI, Southern Illinois University
Hand-Fired Pottery
Senior Living & Holiday Visits
Chris Harper | Vice President of Communications for Opus - East Memphis | arborcompany.com
End-of-the-Year Wealth Management
Kevin D. Kimery | President & CEO of Kimery Wealth Management | kimerywealth.com
Cold Water Winter Fishing
Holiday Cocktail Recipes
Hunter Coleman | Bartender at Bari Ristorante e Enoteca | barimemphis.com
Winter Car Care
Lauren Fix | The Car Coach | carcoachreports.com
Living with Phenylketonuria (PKU)
Barbara K Burton, MD | Professor of Pediatrics at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine | pku.com
Hunter | Diagnosed with Phenylketonuria (PKU) at a Few Days Old
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.