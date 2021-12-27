Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 15 Dec
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Holiday Sweaters & Décor
Ursula Roman | Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Memphis Goodwill | goodwill.com
Creative Cocktail: Throwing Nightshade
901 Author Makes Her Novel Into a Movie
Paula Perry | President & CEO of Writers Block Production and Author of Hard Love | writersblockproduction.com
Mental Health Help During the Holidays
“The Impossible Sleepover”
Illustrating Animals’ Stories at the Memphis Zoo
Amy Sharp | Author of “The Impossible Sleepover” | instagram.com/amydsharp.art | amydsharp.com
The Solution to Seasonal Beauty Blues
Dayvee Sutton | instagram.com/dayveesutton | dayveesutton.com
Finding Love & Happiness
Dr. Carmen Harra | Author of “Committed: Finding Love & Loyalty through the Seven Archetypes” | carmenharra.com
Realizing Income Stability & Empowerment
Shelia Terrell, MPS, SHRM-CP President & CEO of RISE Memphis | risememphis.org
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.