Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 15 Dec

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Holiday Sweaters & Décor

Ursula Roman | Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Memphis Goodwill | goodwill.com

Creative Cocktail: Throwing Nightshade

901 Author Makes Her Novel Into a Movie

Paula Perry | President & CEO of Writers Block Production and Author of Hard Love | writersblockproduction.com

Mental Health Help During the Holidays

“The Impossible Sleepover”

Illustrating Animals’ Stories at the Memphis Zoo

Amy Sharp | Author of “The Impossible Sleepover” | instagram.com/amydsharp.art | amydsharp.com

The Solution to Seasonal Beauty Blues

Dayvee Sutton | instagram.com/dayveesutton | dayveesutton.com

Finding Love & Happiness

Dr. Carmen Harra | Author of “Committed: Finding Love & Loyalty through the Seven Archetypes” | carmenharra.com

Realizing Income Stability & Empowerment

Shelia Terrell, MPS, SHRM-CP President & CEO of RISE Memphis | risememphis.org

