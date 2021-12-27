Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 15 Dec

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Holiday Sweaters & Décor

Ursula Roman | Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Memphis Goodwill | goodwill.com

Creative Cocktail: Throwing Nightshade

901 Author Makes Her Novel Into a Movie

Paula Perry | President & CEO of Writers Block Production and Author of Hard Love | writersblockproduction.com

Mental Health Help During the Holidays

“The Impossible Sleepover”

Illustrating Animals’ Stories at the Memphis Zoo

Amy Sharp | Author of “The Impossible Sleepover” | instagram.com/amydsharp.art | amydsharp.com

The Solution to Seasonal Beauty Blues

Dayvee Sutton | instagram.com/dayveesutton | dayveesutton.com

Finding Love & Happiness

Dr. Carmen Harra | Author of “Committed: Finding Love & Loyalty through the Seven Archetypes” | carmenharra.com

Realizing Income Stability & Empowerment

Shelia Terrell, MPS, SHRM-CP President & CEO of RISE Memphis | risememphis.org

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.