Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 21 Dec

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Mixing the Spirits of the Holidays

New Cookbook, “Recipes From Around the World”

Belinda Chang | Global Virtual Wine Experience Guru, Author & Sommelier | priceless.com | belindachang.com

Countdown to Christmas

Milano’s Menswear | Wolfchase Galleria | Riverdale Rd | Southland Mall | milanomenswearonline.com

Hewlett & Dunn | hewlettdunn.com

Road Trip: Nashville, TN pt. 1

Navigating Holiday Shopping & Spending

Nicole Lapin | Finance Expert & New York Times Bestselling Author

Pumpkin White Chocolate Chip Cookies

Road Trip: Nashville, TN pt. 2

Gluten-Free Stuffing Recipe

Tom Lee Park Transformation

Carol Coletta | President & CEO of Memphis River Parks Partnership | memphisriverparks.org

