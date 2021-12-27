Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 14 Dec

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:53 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Countdown to Christmas: Handmade & Plant-Based Bath & Body Products

Krista Scott | Owner of Buff City Soap - Southaven | buffcitysoap.com

Blown-Glass Masterpieces

Budget-Friendly Holiday Entertaining Ideas

Kisha Landfair | Owner of S is for Sweet | sisforsweet.com

Brandy-Banana Cream Pie

Countdown to Christmas: Holiday Wonders at the Garden

Gina Harris | Director of Education and Events at Memphis Botanic Garden | memphisbotanicgarden.com/wonders

Vacation Home Destination: Oahu, Hawai’i

Incredible Adventures at Incredible Pizza

Protecting Your Finances

Roxann Cooke | Regional Director for Chase Bank | chase.com

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Actresses Candace Rice and Carrie Bernans, Memphis natives, held their 4th annual Operation:...
Memphis actresses gift 150 kids Christmas shopping spree
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Orange Mound resident blames weak gun laws for uptick in Memphis violence
marijuana
Police: Laced marijuana sends multiple people to the hospital
Memphis Police Department
Memphis struggles to find police recruits as violence soars

Latest News

Helping Millennials Make Millions
Bluff City Life: Monday, 13 Dec
A Step Ahead Foundation
Bluff City Life: Friday, 10 Dec
20th Annual Porter-Leath Toy Truck Drive
Bluff City Life: Thursday, 09 Dec
“Come on in, It’s Tab Time!”
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 08 Dec