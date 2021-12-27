Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Thursday, 23 Dec

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Middle School Teacher & Students Donate Over 1,000 Toys

Byron Dodson | Teacher & Role Model at Olive Branch Middle School | obm.desotocountyschools.org

World’s Greatest Reuben

The Key of Chris Gales pt. 1

Chris Gales | Memphis Musician | keyofcg.com

Over 40 Years of Floral Arrangements

Caitlin Jones | Pugh’s Flowers | pughs.com

Privacy Risks in Smart Toys

Amelia Vance | Head of Youth & Education Privacy at Future of Privacy Forum | fpf.org

Winter Destination

So Memphis Podcast

Hosted by David B. Foster & Dontè Pryor | podcasts.apple.com/so-memphis

The Key of Chris Gales pt.2

Chris Gales | Memphis Musician | keyofcg.com

