Bluff City Life: Monday, 20 Dec

Stories from “Our Mothers & Daughters”
Diane Thomas-Plunk | Pushcart Prize Nominee & Author of “Our Mothers & Daughters” | Purchase a copy on Amazon
Creating a Cayenne Cocktail
Data Breach Industry Forecast for 2022
Michael Bruemmer | Global Vice President of the Experian® Data Breach Resolution Group | experian.com
Helping Our Youth Flourish
Megan Gwaltney | Executive Director of Juvenile Intervention & Faith-Based Follow-Up (JIFF) | jiffyouth.org
Living with Episodic Migraines
Peter Goadsby, MD, PHD, MBBS | Neurologist & Headache Specialist | qulipta.com
Kelsi | Living with Frequent Migraines
Food & Fellowship
Telisa Franklin | President of WAVN the Trend | telisafranklin.com
Chef Fran Mosley | Memphis-Based Chef
Augmented Reality Reimagines Holiday Shopping
Carolina Arguelles | Head of AR Product Strategy & Product Marketing at Snap INC. | www.snap.com
Handling Difficult Holiday Gatherings
Eric Rittmeyer | Author, Former U.S. Marine, & Mental Toughness Coach | mentaltoughnessspeaker.com
