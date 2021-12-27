Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bluff City Life: Monday, 20 Dec

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Stories from “Our Mothers & Daughters”

Diane Thomas-Plunk | Pushcart Prize Nominee & Author of “Our Mothers & Daughters” | Purchase a copy on Amazon

Creating a Cayenne Cocktail

Data Breach Industry Forecast for 2022

Michael Bruemmer | Global Vice President of the Experian® Data Breach Resolution Group | experian.com

Helping Our Youth Flourish

Megan Gwaltney | Executive Director of Juvenile Intervention & Faith-Based Follow-Up (JIFF) | jiffyouth.org

Living with Episodic Migraines

Peter Goadsby, MD, PHD, MBBS | Neurologist & Headache Specialist | qulipta.com

Kelsi | Living with Frequent Migraines

Food & Fellowship

Telisa Franklin | President of WAVN the Trend | telisafranklin.com

Chef Fran Mosley | Memphis-Based Chef

Augmented Reality Reimagines Holiday Shopping

Carolina Arguelles | Head of AR Product Strategy & Product Marketing at Snap INC. | www.snap.com

Handling Difficult Holiday Gatherings

Eric Rittmeyer | Author, Former U.S. Marine, & Mental Toughness Coach | mentaltoughnessspeaker.com

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Actresses Candace Rice and Carrie Bernans, Memphis natives, held their 4th annual Operation:...
Memphis actresses gift 150 kids Christmas shopping spree
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Orange Mound resident blames weak gun laws for uptick in Memphis violence
Memphis Police Department
Memphis struggles to find police recruits as violence soars
marijuana
Police: Laced marijuana sends multiple people to the hospital

Latest News

Celebrating 100 Years of the BLVD pt. 1
Bluff City Life: Friday, 17 Dec
Christmas in Dollywood pt. 2
Bluff City Life: Thursday, 16 Dec
“The Impossible Sleepover”
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 15 Dec
Incredible Adventures at Incredible Pizza
Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 14 Dec