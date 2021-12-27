Bluff City Life: Monday, 20 Dec

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Stories from “Our Mothers & Daughters”

Diane Thomas-Plunk | Pushcart Prize Nominee & Author of “Our Mothers & Daughters” | Purchase a copy on Amazon

Creating a Cayenne Cocktail

Data Breach Industry Forecast for 2022

Michael Bruemmer | Global Vice President of the Experian® Data Breach Resolution Group | experian.com

Helping Our Youth Flourish

Megan Gwaltney | Executive Director of Juvenile Intervention & Faith-Based Follow-Up (JIFF) | jiffyouth.org

Living with Episodic Migraines

Peter Goadsby, MD, PHD, MBBS | Neurologist & Headache Specialist | qulipta.com

Kelsi | Living with Frequent Migraines

Food & Fellowship

Telisa Franklin | President of WAVN the Trend | telisafranklin.com

Chef Fran Mosley | Memphis-Based Chef

Augmented Reality Reimagines Holiday Shopping

Carolina Arguelles | Head of AR Product Strategy & Product Marketing at Snap INC. | www.snap.com

Handling Difficult Holiday Gatherings

Eric Rittmeyer | Author, Former U.S. Marine, & Mental Toughness Coach | mentaltoughnessspeaker.com

