Bluff City Life: Friday, 17 Dec

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Celebrating 100 Years of the BLVD pt. 1

Social Justice & Civil Rights

Rev. Dr. J. Lawrence Turner | Senior Pastor at The BLVD, Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church | theblvd.org

Bubbly Cocktail Perfect for the Holidays

Holiday Hustle... or Holiday Hustled

Jully-Alma Taveras | Personal Finance Expert | chase.com/security-tips

Annual Holiday Bazaar pt. 1

Abby Phillips | Executive Director & Founder at Arrow Creative | arrowcreative.org/holidaybazaar

Road Trip: Patriot’s Point

Holiday Brunch with Babalu

Chef Daniel Flores at Babalu | eatbabalu.com

Annual Holiday Bazaar pt. 2

Naiima | Founder of Kipepeo Collective | arrowcreative.org/holidaybazaar | kipepeocollective.com

Celebrating 100 Years of the BLVD pt. 2

1921 - 2021 | Growing in Purpose

Rev. Delores Flagg | Historian at The BLVD, Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church | theblvd.org

