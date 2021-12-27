Advertise with Us
Best Life: Perks of your morning cup of joe

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- The U.S. is the leading country when it comes to coffee consumption. Statistics show around 150 million Americans are coffee drinkers. Now, new research reveals this simple habit may be very beneficial to your health in more ways than one. Ivanhoe explains.

If coffee is part of your morning routine, you’re not alone. Americans drink 400 million cups of coffee a day!

“Coffee to me is just enjoyable. Like I love coffee. It’s actually a part of my self-care,” shared Ashley Hinds, a registered dietitian.

This popular beverage is also known to supply energy, improve alertness, and increase concentration. And research shows it might do even more …

“There are some studies that show a lot of actually nutrition benefits to coffee,” continued Hinds.

In a new study from Europe, investigators looked at more than 460, 000 participants. They found drinking up to three cups of coffee a day was associated with a 21 percent lower risk of stroke, a 17 percent lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease, and a 12 percent lower risk of death from all causes! But experts say you should also be aware of the side effects.

“Caffeine can actually increase our anxiety and it can disrupt our sleep cycle,” explained Hinds.

Generally, experts say up to five cups a day is safe for most people. So, drink up and enjoy the health benefits of your daily brew.

Coffee is also loaded with nutrients including vitamin B-2, vitamin B-5, vitamin B-3, and manganese and potassium. Studies show for people who eat a standard western diet, coffee might be one of the healthiest parts of it.

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; and Roque Correa, Editor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

