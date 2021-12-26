Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Warm & breezy tonight followed by more clouds and showers tomorrow

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s been a cloudy and warm day today and tonight we will stay mild plus winds will increase, with gust over 20 mph at times.  The warmth and clouds will stick around into Monday and there could be a few showers as rain chances will be on the rise this week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a breezy Southwest wind at 10-20 mph along with lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy with light showers possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s and southerly winds at 10-15 mph. 

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a chance of showers and southwest winds at 10-15 mph along with lows back in the low to mid 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers, highs again in the mid 70s, and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Rain and storms will be possible on Saturday as a front comes through bringing in some cold artic air behind it.  It is way too early to say if storms will be severe, but the First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring the potential.  Highs on Saturday will climb into the upper 60s and lows will tumble into the low 30s Saturday night. A few lingering showers will be possible on Sunday, otherwise mostly cloudy and much colder with highs in the low 40s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Violent Crime on Christmas Eve: 12-year-old among four killed in four shootings
marijuana
Police: Laced marijuana sends multiple people to the hospital
Memphis Tigers named winners of Hawaii Bowl after game gets canceled
Memphis Tigers take home the trophy after bowl game cancelled
Three-car crash leaves one dead
Three-car crash leaves one dead
Actresses Candace Rice and Carrie Bernans, Memphis natives, held their 4th annual Operation:...
Memphis actresses gift 150 kids Christmas shopping spree

Latest News

Warm with showers at times starting tomorrow
Sunday evening Memphis weather - First Alert Meteorologist Sagay Galindo
Dry today but rain chances start to rise by Monday
Sunday Memphis weather - First Alert Meteorologist Sagay Galindo
Dry today but rain chances start to rise by Monday
Fog to start otherwise, mostly cloudy & warm
A foggy start to the morning but once the fog clears we will see mostly cloudy skies and mild...
Sunday morning Memphis Weather - First Alert Meteorologist Sagay Galindo