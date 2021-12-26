Warm & breezy tonight followed by more clouds and showers tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s been a cloudy and warm day today and tonight we will stay mild plus winds will increase, with gust over 20 mph at times. The warmth and clouds will stick around into Monday and there could be a few showers as rain chances will be on the rise this week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a breezy Southwest wind at 10-20 mph along with lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy with light showers possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s and southerly winds at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a chance of showers and southwest winds at 10-15 mph along with lows back in the low to mid 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers, highs again in the mid 70s, and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Rain and storms will be possible on Saturday as a front comes through bringing in some cold artic air behind it. It is way too early to say if storms will be severe, but the First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring the potential. Highs on Saturday will climb into the upper 60s and lows will tumble into the low 30s Saturday night. A few lingering showers will be possible on Sunday, otherwise mostly cloudy and much colder with highs in the low 40s.

