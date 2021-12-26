Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Proposal would dedicate parts of interstate to veterans

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP)
Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP)(WMC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A board of supervisors in north Mississippi is requesting that the state Legislature dedicate stretches of highway to a former sheriff and Korean and Vietnam war veterans.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that the proposal would designate the intersection of Auburn Road and Interstate 22 as a memorial to late Lee County sheriff, Harold Ray Presley.

Presley was shot and killed on July 6, 2001 during a search for a suspected kidnapper.

The portion of Interstate 22 between exits 81 and 87 would memorialize Korean War veterans. The section between exits 87 and 94 would memorialize Vietnam Veterans.

The memorials require approval from the state Legislature.

Most Read

Actresses Candace Rice and Carrie Bernans, Memphis natives, held their 4th annual Operation:...
Memphis actresses gift 150 kids Christmas shopping spree
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Orange Mound resident blames weak gun laws for uptick in Memphis violence
marijuana
Police: Laced marijuana sends multiple people to the hospital
Memphis Police Department
Memphis struggles to find police recruits as violence soars

Latest News

Police identify men killed in I-40 shooting on Christmas Day
Texas Tech (6-6) will face Coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State (7-5) in the 63rd AutoZone...
Expectations high for 63rd Autozone Liberty Bowl
Search and Rescue crews line a Sharp County Road searching for a plane crash
First responders on scene of plane crash near Sharp and Fulton County line
Memphis Police Department working to hire more officers
Memphis Police Department working to hire more officers
Preview of 63rd Autozone Liberty Bowl
Preview of 63rd Autozone Liberty Bowl