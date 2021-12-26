Advertise with Us
In the Mid-South it was a Christmas Day for the record books

By Ron Childers
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The high temperature in Memphis reached 77 degrees Saturday afternoon making Christmas Day 2021 the warmest on record. The warm pattern will continue, but rain chances are on the rise as well.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light Southwest wind and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with patchy early morning fog, a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a breezy South wind at 15 MPH and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower, highs again in the mid 70s, and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the day, afternoon highs in the lower 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Memphis restaurants close as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
One person dies in 3-car crash in Memphis
Police searching for suspect that shot, killed Wendy’s employee
New details emerge about omicron variant
Three-car crash leaves one dead
