Man shot, killed by bank in Bolivar
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOLIVAR, Tenn. (WMC) - Bolivar Police responded to a shooting at 7 a.m. Sunday morning at the CB&S Bank on West Market Street.

Officers say that they found 33-year-ol Laterrence Smith with a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Smith allegedly approached a car that was leaving the ATM in an aggressive and loud manner. The occupant of the car pulled a gun and shot Smith, killing him.

This incident is still under investigation by the Bolivar Police Department, and no charges have been filed at this time.

No further details have been released in this investigation.

