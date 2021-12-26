As holiday travel increases, local doctors say the number of people getting tested for COVID-19 does too

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Americans who canceled last year’s Christmas plans due to the pandemic are making up for lost time this holiday season.

But with a new COVID-19 variant at play, local doctors are urging travelers to do their part in preventing a major outbreak.

AAA’s most recent holiday forecast expects more than 109 million Americans to travel at least 50 miles this holiday season, which is a 34% increase from last year.

Some local health care professionals say this increased travel has led to an uptick in the number of people getting tested for COVID-19.

“A couple of weeks ago, we were just maybe doing five or six per day,” nurse practitioner Stacia Dunson said. “But now you’re looking at 10″

Dunson – CEO of Harmony House Calls and Medical Services – said the number of men and women coming to her facility to get tested for COVID-19 has nearly doubled this week, as people look to prevent its spread over the holiday season.

Nurse Practitioner Stacia Dunson says there's been an increase in people getting tested for COVID-19 during the holiday season. (WLBT)

“We’re going to be with grandmothers, we’re going to be with grandfathers, grandchildren get to see grandparents they haven’t seen in months,” she said.

Dr. Obie McNair of Central Mississippi Health Services has seen a similar increase.

McNair said CMHS typically tests about two people per day, but this week it’s been more like eight.

In addition to the holidays, he said the highly contagious Omicron variant is likely playing a role in those numbers.

“Mississippi still lags the nation in terms of people that are fully vaccinated,” McNair said. “That will put us in a position where we’re going to have more severe disease - particularly with this highly contagious Omicron variant.”

CDC data points to Omicron as the dominant strain of coronavirus in the United States, accounting for more than 73% of new infections. The first case of it was reported in the United States a little over three weeks ago.

McNair and Dunson both say that the good news is: we have the tools needed to combat it.

“We’re in better position now than we were a year ago,” McNair said. “But we still need to encourage people to get vaccinated. And the fact that younger children are eligible now, we need to get out first-time vaccinations and boosters.”

“The vaccine does serve its purpose,” Dunson said. “It may not be 100% effective, but it does decrease your chances of having major complications to end up being hospitalized.”

According to the state health department’s latest numbers, 48% of Mississippians are fully vaccinated.

