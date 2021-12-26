Dense Fog Advisory until noon otherwise mostly cloudy & warm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for most of the Mid-South this morning. Fog will gradually start to clear by 11 am. After the fog, skies will be mostly cloudy but it will be another warm day with highs back in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances will be on the rise this week.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with morning fog, a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a breezy South wind at 15 MPH and lows in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower, highs again in the mid 70s, and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the day, afternoon highs in the lower 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.