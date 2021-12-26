Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Dense Fog Advisory until noon otherwise mostly cloudy & warm

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for most of the Mid-South this morning. Fog will gradually start to clear by 11 am. After the fog, skies will be mostly cloudy but it will be another warm day with highs back in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances will be on the rise this week.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with morning fog, a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a breezy South wind at 15 MPH and lows in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower, highs again in the mid 70s, and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the day, afternoon highs in the lower 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Violent Crime on Christmas Eve: 12-year-old among four killed in four shootings
Memphis Tigers named winners of Hawaii Bowl after game gets canceled
Memphis Tigers take home the trophy after bowl game cancelled
Three-car crash leaves one dead
Three-car crash leaves one dead
marijuana
Police: Laced marijuana sends multiple people to the hospital
Police searching for suspect that shot, killed Wendy’s employee
Police searching for suspect that shot, killed Wendy’s employee

Latest News

A foggy start to the morning but once the fog clears we will see mostly cloudy skies and mild...
Sunday morning Memphis Weather - First Alert Meteorologist Sagay Galindo
Saturday evening weather update
In the Mid-South it was a Christmas Day for the record books
Saturday evening weather update
Saturday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-December 25, 2021
12/25/2021
Saturday morning forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Christmas Day, 2021