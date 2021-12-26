Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 08 Dec

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
“Come on in, It’s Tab Time!”
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

“Come on in, It’s Tab Time!”

Tabitha Brown | tiktok.com/@iamtabithabrown | Watch Tab Time on Youtube

The Risks of Cardiovascular Disease

Celina Gore | CEO of WomenHeart | womenheart.org

Shantaquilette | Cardiovascular Disease Patient

Stop the Rise of Cardiovascular Disease and visit thelegacywelead.com

Make Your Holiday Baking a Cakewalk

Duff Goldman | Celebrity Pastry Chef | instagram.com/duffgoldman | sunmaid.com

70 Years of Mister Bingle

