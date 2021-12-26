Bluff City Life: Thursday, 09 Dec

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Sweeten Up Your Holiday

Brandi Milloy | Food Blogger, Podcaster | brandimilloy.com | sunkist.com/elf

Holiday Wine Pairings

At-Home Getaway: Big Cyprus Lodge

20th Annual Porter-Leath Toy Truck Drive

Jeffery Parker, Ed.S | Site Manager at Porter-Leath | porterleath.org/toy-truck-home

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.