Bluff City Life: Monday, 13 Dec

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Helping Millennials Make Millions
Helping Millennials Make Millions
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here's what's in today's show:

Helping Millennials Make Millions

Candace Holyfield-Parker | The Six-Figure Spa Chick | candaceholyfield.com

The Christmapolitan Cocktail

Create a Christmas Cocktail

Natural Beauty: Capture the Essence

Exhibition at Kroc Center Memphis Now through 31 December | 800 E Pkwy S

Meka Wilson | Photographer | picsbymeka.com

How to Spot Stolen Goods

Spot Red Flags & Avoid Buying Potential Stolen Gifts

Mike Combs | Director of Organized Retail Crime Investigations at The Home Depot

Officer Chuck McPhilamy | Public Information Officer at Marietta, Georgia Police Department

Creating a Musical Masterpiece

The Technical Evolution of Music

Richard Wilson Live! | Weekends at Rum Boogie Cafe on Beale Street | galaxytracks.com

Quest 2: Going Inside the Metaverse

Meaghan Fitzgerald | Director of Product Marketing for Reality Labs at Meta, formerly Facebook | oculus.com/quest-2

Unleash Your Swagger

Leslie Ehm | Swagger Coach, Author, & Speaker | leslieehm.com

Swagger: Unleash Everything You Are and Become Everything You Want | leslieehm.com

Pursuing Music in Memphis

Richard Wilson Live! | Weekends at Rum Boogie Cafe on Beale Street | galaxytracks.com

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

