Bluff City Life: Monday, 13 Dec
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Helping Millennials Make Millions
Candace Holyfield-Parker | The Six-Figure Spa Chick | candaceholyfield.com
The Christmapolitan Cocktail
Create a Christmas Cocktail
Natural Beauty: Capture the Essence
Exhibition at Kroc Center Memphis Now through 31 December | 800 E Pkwy S
Meka Wilson | Photographer | picsbymeka.com
How to Spot Stolen Goods
Spot Red Flags & Avoid Buying Potential Stolen Gifts
Mike Combs | Director of Organized Retail Crime Investigations at The Home Depot
Officer Chuck McPhilamy | Public Information Officer at Marietta, Georgia Police Department
Creating a Musical Masterpiece
The Technical Evolution of Music
Richard Wilson Live! | Weekends at Rum Boogie Cafe on Beale Street | galaxytracks.com
Quest 2: Going Inside the Metaverse
Meaghan Fitzgerald | Director of Product Marketing for Reality Labs at Meta, formerly Facebook | oculus.com/quest-2
Unleash Your Swagger
Leslie Ehm | Swagger Coach, Author, & Speaker | leslieehm.com
Swagger: Unleash Everything You Are and Become Everything You Want | leslieehm.com
Pursuing Music in Memphis
Richard Wilson Live! | Weekends at Rum Boogie Cafe on Beale Street | galaxytracks.com
