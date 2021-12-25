Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to a very warm Christmas weekend

By Ron Childers
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A strong southerly flow is keeping Mid-South temperatures well above average and windy conditions in place. Fortunately, a dry pattern is in place for now and will remain through the holiday weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and windy with s South wind at 15 to 25 MPH and gusting along with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light West wind and lows in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, afternoon highs in the lower 70s, and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday will be cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the day, afternoon highs near 60, and lows near 40. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

Ron Childers

Action News 5

