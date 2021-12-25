Volunteers feed hundreds as part of Christmas MemFeast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Volunteers spent part of their Christmas showing why it’s better to give than receive.

For one group, that meant giving back to the Orange Mound community.

Volunteers with Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, the City of Memphis and the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity spent hours preparing and handing out hundreds of Christmas meals to people at the Orange Mound Community Center.

“Everybody needs love on Christmas Day, especially during a pandemic and we want to show the city that people still care and love,” said Brian Harris.

It’s part of MemFeast, a Memphis community tradition most often associated with Thanksgiving.

Harris is the chairman of the MemFeast group at Mississippi Boulevard.

“What we’re doing is feeding 250 of our senior citizens in the Orange Mound community, just giving love on Christmas Day with a quality meal prepared with love,” said Harris.

Harris said MemFeast served 5,000 meals during Thanksgiving.

“We just decided to continue on Christmas because a lot of people forget about the next holiday and it’s equally important,” said Harris.

In addition to hosting a drive-thru, volunteers also delivered meals to seniors who were unable to get out of the house.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.