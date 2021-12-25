Advertise with Us
Violent Crime on Christmas Eve: 12-year-old among four killed in four shootings

Violent Crime on Christmas Eve: 12-year-old among four killed in four shootings(Gray News)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shots fired were heard across Memphis last night and early this morning, leaving several dead and injured in four shootings.

MPD provided details on these shootings as follows:

Shooting 1

Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Hollywood and Eldridge Friday night.

Officers found one man shot and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Their preliminary investigation says that this was a self-inflicted wound from accidentally shooting a gun.

Shooting 2

Police responded to another shooting at 9:39 p.m. Friday night on Steve Road.

Officers say the found one man shot and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is not suspect information available at this time.

Shooting 3

Memphis Police responded to a third shooting at 1:52 a.m. Saturday morning on I-40 West at Chelsea Avenue.

Officers say two men were found shot and pronounced dead on the scene. One woman was also found shot and she taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Shooting 4

MPD responded to the fourth shooting at 2:26 a.m. Saturday morning on Haynes Street.

Officers confirm that a 12-year-old boy was found shot and taken to LeBonheur in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.

There is no suspect information available for this shooting at this time.

MPD is working to find the suspects for the three shootings that took lives on Christmas Eve/early Christmas morning.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents or the suspects is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

