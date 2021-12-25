Three-car crash leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are on the scene of a three-car crash at Germantown Parkway and Walnut Grove.

Officers say one person has been pronounced dead on the scene and two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

