Three-car crash leaves one dead

Three-car crash leaves one dead
Three-car crash leaves one dead(WCAX)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are on the scene of a three-car crash at Germantown Parkway and Walnut Grove.

Officers say one person has been pronounced dead on the scene and two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

