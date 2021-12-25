Shoppers check their lists twice on Christmas Eve

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whether it’s shipping delays or the business of life, some shoppers say they didn’t get all their Christmas shopping done until the last day possible.

By Friday night, all was calm now at Mid-South malls after a busy Christmas Eve shopping day.

Shoppers made their lists of who to shop for.

“My mother in law and two of my cousins,” Shopper Sheryl Franklin said.

“My mom,” Shopper Arianna Cerda said.

Then, they checked those lists twice.

“Maybe [I’ll get my mom] some perfume,” Shopper Donterious Stephens said.

“We’re hoping to get her like a purse for Christmas and go home and wrap it,” Cerda said.

Friday, plenty of Santas made last minute purchases to make sure they are on the family’s nice lists.

“It’s the last second,” Stephens said. “I just got a ride out here. I’m doing my thing. I’m going to shop for her so she can have a good Christmas.”

Mid-South malls were open most of Christmas Eve to accommodate last minute shoppers and families enjoying time together.

“We have the last minute gift shoppers, but we also have kids and families on holiday break they’re coming to enjoy time with their families and make memories,” Anna Cardona, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Wolfchase Galleria, said.

While some shoppers say life, like work and daily responsibilities, got in the way of their Christmas shopping, some, like Sheryl Franklin who made last minute purchases at Tanger Outlets Friday, said shipping delays forced them out to the stores to make sure something was under the tree.

“When I found the unique gift I wanted I ordered it and it was supposed to be here last week,” Franklin said. “I was hoping [it would get here] this week but then I got the email [it would arrive next week]. So I said okay we got to go [to the mall].”

While crowds made their way to area malls, many signs of the pandemic and rising COVID-19 case numbers were still in sight as some shoppers masked up.

Also, lines formed at some stores at Wolfchase Galleria and Tanger, still limiting capacity.

Consumer experts said retailers saw a 19% increase in shoppers this year compared to 2020, but some big shopping days are still down compared to pre-pandemic holidays.

“The numbers over last year are significant because of the vaccinations, because people want that experience of see, touch, feel, buy,” Cardona said.

Shoppers are looking to give this holiday season. But some of the most important gifts won’t be under the tree.

“[Christmas is about] being with family, friends and the food,” Franklin said.

“I really do appreciate Christmas. It bring out the joy in us,” Stephens said.

Malls will be closed on Christmas Day, but will open back up on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

