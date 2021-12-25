Advertise with Us
Proceeds for Christmas display to go to charity

Donations will go to the Special Olympics
All proceeds will go to the Special Olympics.
All proceeds will go to the Special Olympics.(KAIT)
By Chase Gage
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas is a time of celebration and giving. One Paragould man takes both to heart.

Robbie Mullins has been putting up Christmas lights for most of his life.

“Around 42 years I’ve been putting up Christmas lights. It started with one string and every year I kept improving and it’s graduated to this level,” he said.

However, it’s not all for show.

Last year, Mullins decided to start taking donations as spectators came to see his display. All proceeds go to a charity of his choice.

This year, he’s donating it all to the Special Olympics. He said giving back is the reason for the season.

“I like to give back to local charities and give back to my community. It’s going to happen regardless, so why not let some people benefit out of it,” he said.

Mullins said on a good night, upwards of 30 to 40 cars visit his display.

The lights are on display at 800 Hillview Drive in Paragould and are open from 5:30pm to 10:30pm every night.

So far the display has raised around $1500 which is half of the goal of $3000. It will stay open through New Year’s Day.

Cash donations can be made on location, but online donations are welcomed as well.

To donate, you can visit the Special Olympics Arkansas Area 1 Facebook page or use the QR code below.

QR Code for donations
QR Code for donations

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

