First Alert to near record highs this Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A strong southerly flow is keeping Mid-South temperatures well above average and windy conditions in place. This will be one of the warmest Christamses on record. Fortunately, a dry pattern is in place for now and will remain through the holiday weekend.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 15 MPH and afternoon highs near 75.

RECORD HIGH: 76 in 1889

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light West wind and lows in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, afternoon highs in the lower 70s, and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday will be cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the day, afternoon highs near 60, and lows near 40. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

NORMAL HIGH: 52

NORMAL LOW: 35

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

