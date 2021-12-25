Family prays for miracle after fire destroyed their home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - ‘Tis the season of giving and a Whitehaven family needs some holiday help. Their matriarch was burned out of the home where she raised her children and grandchildren over the last five decades.

Bobbie Walls, disabled after having all her toes amputated, made it out of that house fire alive, and now her family’s praying for one more miracle.

“My mother lost everything,” Yolanda Gorup told Action News 5 as she walked our crew through the charred shell of her childhood home, “As you can see, she lost everything.”

Two months after fire destroyed her mother’s Whitehaven home, Gorup’s heart is heavy.

“I mean, it’s depressing because I grew up here. There I am,” she said pointing to a water and soot-damaged photo of her from high school.

The family photos are ruined, her mother’s vinyl collection is no more. Everything 76-year-old Bobbie Walls owned is gone, including the old cash registers she kept in a closet. They were from the thrift store Walls used to own in the early 90′s off Florida Street.

“It was past scary,” Walls said of the fire, “I don’t know if there’s such a thing as past scary, but it was.”

Walls and her son were in the back den when an electrical fire started in the front bedroom. It spread quickly through a house she’s called home since 1966.

”I feel sad because of my house,” she said, “and I’ve been here so long. But then I’m happy because I got out alive and well, and my son got out, you know? That’s the most important thing. We got out, you know, and wasn’t really hurt.”

But Walls didn’t have any homeowner’s insurance.

”We need assistance. We need as much help as we can get,” she said.

The family’s been trying to rebuild but “it’s really hard to get help when you don’t know anyone,” Gorup added.

So she created a Go Fund Me to help her mother put the pieces of her life back together: Fundraiser by Yolanda Walls Gorup : Help my mother rebuild her home. (gofundme.com)

“My children grew up in there, you know?” Walls said, “And there’s a lot of little things that you might just look at that you would normally take for granted that you don’t take for granted anymore, you know?”

