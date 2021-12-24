Your First Alert to a Christmas warm up for the record books

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The warmest Christmas Day on record in Memphis occurred in 1889 when the temperature reached 76 degrees. With a rapid warm up currently underway in the Mid-South, temperatures on Christmas Day this year could challenge that record.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Windy with clouds in the morning and sun in the afternoon along with a South wind at 15 to 20 MPH and gusting and afternoon highs near 70.

CHRISTMAS EVE NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and windy with a Southwest wind at 20 to 25 MPH and lows near 60.

THE WEEKEND: Christmas Day will be partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 70 and lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the mid 70s, and lows near 60. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the day and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.