Windy & warm for Christmas Eve and Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s mostly cloudy this morning and clouds will linger all day today. However, with a strong southwest wind gusting up to 40 mph, high temperatures will still reach the lower 70s. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s under a mostly cloudy sky tonight. It will remain windy this evening.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 70 degrees. Winds: Southwest 15 to 20 mph, Gusts up to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds: Southwest at 15 to 20 mph.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: Christmas day will start off with clouds, but there will be more sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s, which is about 20 degrees above average. This will be one of the warmest Christmases on record in Memphis. It will also be breezy Saturday with wind gusts around 30 mph. Low temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures around 70 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: It will also be warm at the start of next week with high temperatures in the lower 70s on Monday and Tuesday. A few showers will be possible Tuesday, but most of the area will stay dry until a cold front arrives on Wednesday. High temperatures will drop to the lower 60s on Thursday.

