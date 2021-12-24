Advertise with Us
Tigers Head Football Coach Ryan Silverfield speaks after canceled bowl game

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Head Football Coach Ryan Silverfield spoke with the media Friday via zoom.

It comes less than 24 hours after learning the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl would not be happening.

The bowl game against the University of Memphis was scheduled for Christmas Eve in Hawaii.

Watch the meeting here in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

