Unseasonably warm (and windy) this Christmas Eve, Day.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Warm and dry conditions are expected today and Christmas day tomorrow. Strong south winds with gusts up to 40 mph at times today, therefore a Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 PM for portions of the Mid-South. This will be one of the warmest Christmases on record in Memphis.

NORMAL HIGH: 52

NORMAL LOW: 35

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 70 degrees. Winds: Southwest 15 to 20 mph, Gusts up to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds: Southwest at 15 to 20 mph.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Christmas will start off with clouds, but there will be more sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will be near 74, which is about 20 degrees above average. We will be near record highs this Christmas. It will also be breezy Saturday with wind gusts around 30 mph. Low temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

WARMEST CHRISTMAS DAY ON RECORD: 76 (1889)

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with high temperatures around 70 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: It will also be warm at the start of next week with high temperatures in the lower 70s on Monday and Tuesday. A few showers will be possible Tuesday, but most of the area will stay dry until a cold front arrives on Wednesday. High temperatures will drop to the lower 60s on Thursday.

