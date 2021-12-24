University of Hawaii will not play in bowl game against UofM due to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Hawaii (UH) will not participate in the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl.

The bowl game against the University of Memphis was scheduled for Christmas Eve in Hawaii.

HU cites a recent surge in COVID-19 cases among the Rainbow Warriors has forced the team to not play.

Hawai‘i will not participate in EasyPost Hawai‘i Bowl.



“The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has forced us to not participate in the game. We are disappointed for our players, coaches, and fans.”- Athletics Director David Matlin.



