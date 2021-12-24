Advertise with Us
University of Hawaii will not play in bowl game against UofM due to COVID-19

(Hawaii News Now)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Hawaii (UH) will not participate in the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl.

The bowl game against the University of Memphis was scheduled for Christmas Eve in Hawaii.

HU cites a recent surge in COVID-19 cases among the Rainbow Warriors has forced the team to not play.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

