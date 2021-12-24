Police: Laced marijuana sends multiple people to the hospital

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Blytheville Police Department is warning of a dangerous batch of marijuana circulating around the community.

Special Agent Bobby Ephlin told KAIT8 that multiple people showed up to Great River Medical Center with muscle spasms and loss of motor control after using marijuana on Dec. 23. Ephlin said testing found the marijuana was laced with an opiate.

Ephlin said the situation is very dangerous, and discouraged the use of any sort of drug, but did advise anyone who becomes sick from ingesting a substance should call 911 or go to the emergency room.

Some users of the drug have been hospitalized. Samples of the marijuana have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for analysis.

