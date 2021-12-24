Peppertree Apartments court orders amended in legal battle to keep complex open

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new court order has been issued for Peppertree Apartments in their legal battle to keep the apartment complex open.

The new order amends the temporary injunction/restraining order that previously stated tenants would have to vacate the apartments by December 31.

The amended order now states that all current occupants with a valid lease, including those with a a lease set to expire, will be allowed to stay in the apartments through February 28, 2022, or until a further ruling from the court.

The next hearing will be a video conference Jan. 19 at 10:30 a.m. It will be a status update to make sure all motions are complete and determine if a hearing is necessary.

